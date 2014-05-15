FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIBC to take C$420 mln second quarter writedown on Caribbean unit
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

CIBC to take C$420 mln second quarter writedown on Caribbean unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it will take a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of C$420 million ($386.10 million) on its Caribbean unit due to challenging economic conditions in the region.

The bank, Canada’s fifth-largest, said the charge will be included in its results for the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, which it will report on May 29.

CIBC also said it will record C$123 million in incremental loan losses for the unit, CIBC FirstCaribbean, “reflecting revised expectations on the extent and timing of the anticipated economic recovery in the Caribbean region.”

Before the writedown was announced, analysts had expected the bank to post net income of C$818 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CIBC’s shares ended the session up 10 Canadian cents at C$97.29. The results were released after markets closed. ($1 = 1.09 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.