FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CN train derails near Whitecourt, Alberta; no leaks - fire chief
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

CN train derails near Whitecourt, Alberta; no leaks - fire chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 4 (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway train carrying crude, gravel and lumber derailed near Whitecourt, Alberta early on Friday morning, the town’s fire chief said.

Six cars on an 81-car train were laying on their side, Whitecourt fire chief Brian Wynn told Reuters, adding that there were no leaks or fires.

About 20 emergency crews were on site following a call about the derailment around 5:40 a.m. local time, Wynn said.

The Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an investigator to the site.

CN Rail officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.