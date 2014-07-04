CN train derails near Whitecourt, Alberta; no leaks - fire chief

TORONTO, July 4 (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway train carrying crude, gravel and lumber derailed near Whitecourt, Alberta early on Friday morning, the town’s fire chief said.

Six cars on an 81-car train were laying on their side, Whitecourt fire chief Brian Wynn told Reuters, adding that there were no leaks or fires.

About 20 emergency crews were on site following a call about the derailment around 5:40 a.m. local time, Wynn said.

The Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an investigator to the site.

CN Rail officials could not immediately be reached for comment.