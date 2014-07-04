FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-CN says crude cars intact after Alberta train derailment
July 4, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-CN says crude cars intact after Alberta train derailment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to say seepage from a valve has been contained)

TORONTO, July 4 (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway train carrying crude oil derailed near Whitecourt, Alberta, early on Friday morning, the company said, but there were no injuries or fire and the crude cars were intact.

Five cars on the southbound train, including two containing crude, derailed at slow speed about nine miles (14 km ) east of Whitecourt, Alberta, at approximately 5 a.m. local time, CN spokeswoman Emily Hamer said. She said the cause was still under investigation.

Slight seepage from the valve on one of the cars has been stopped and secured, Hamer said.

The remaining three cars were carrying paper and forest products.

The derailed cars were lying on their side, according to Whitecourt fire chief Brian Wynn.

Emergency and environmental response crews were on site, officials said. The Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an investigator to the site. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson, Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

