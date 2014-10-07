FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian National says two cars on derailed train burning
October 7, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Canadian National says two cars on derailed train burning

TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co

* Confirms 26 cars on a westbound mixed-freight train derailed on Tuesday, near Clair, Saskatchewan

* Canadian National spokesman says derailed cars include six carrying dangerous goods, two of those containing petroleum distillate spilled and are on fire, four others are reported to be intact

* Canadian National says train originating in Winnipeg, Manitoba, destined for Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, had three locomotives pulling 100 cars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto)

