Derailed CN Rail train in Saskatchewan carrying dangerous goods - TSB
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

Derailed CN Rail train in Saskatchewan carrying dangerous goods - TSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 7 (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway Co train that derailed near Clair, Saskatchewan and caught on fire was carrying dangerous goods, the Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.

The agency did not specify what the train was carrying. Global News said the CN train was carrying mixed freight when it derailed about 190 kilometers east of Saskatoon.

Global said the train was carrying mixed freight, adding the train’s three locomotives were hauling 100 cars west when the derailment occurred. There were no reports of injuries. Police have evacuated residents within five miles of the site.

CN Rail could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Amran Abocar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
