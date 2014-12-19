FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada's Unifor and CN Rail fail to reach labor agreement
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's Unifor and CN Rail fail to reach labor agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds CN rail’s response)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector workers’ union, said it was unable to reach agreement with Canadian National Railway Co after months of negotiations.

Unifor, which has five collective agreements with CN Rail, had opened talks in September on contracts for about 5,000 workers across the country.

“There was some progress made over the week, but there have been several stumbling blocks on non-economic issues that prevent the talks from going forward,” Unifor said in a statement.

Unifor and CN Rail are to schedule future meetings in January to continue the negotiations.

“CN remains optimistic that it can reach an agreement with Unifor in the near term,” CN rail spokesman Mark Hallman said in an email. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru and Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.