Tentative CN Rail, union labor deal fails ratification
March 21, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Tentative CN Rail, union labor deal fails ratification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 20 (Reuters) - A tentative labor agreement between the Canadian National Railway and the train conductors union narrowly failed ratification, the two parties said late on Thursday.

The agreement failed to ratify by a vote of 891 to 852, with 64.2 percent of members returning ballots, according to a letter sent by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference - Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons that was seen by Reuters.

CN Rail said it was proposing binding arbitration to reach a settlement and requested a response from the union by the end of Friday, March 21. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Susan Taylor; Editing by Paul Tait)

