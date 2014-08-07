FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Natural Resources profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Canadian Natural Resources profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country’s No.2 oil and gas company, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher production and increased prices in North America.

The company said net income rose to C$1.07 billion ($979.1 million) , or 98 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from C$476 million, or 44 Canadian cents, in the quarter a year earlier.

Canadian Natural Resources, which operates in Canada, the North Sea and offshore West Africa, said it earned C$1.04 per share on an adjusted basis. (1 US dollar = 1.0928 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Nia Williams and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.