Canadian Natural Resources profit more than doubles

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country’s No.2 oil and gas company, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher production and increased prices in North America.

The company said net income rose to C$1.07 billion ($979.1 million) , or 98 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from C$476 million, or 44 Canadian cents, in the quarter a year earlier.

Canadian Natural Resources, which operates in Canada, the North Sea and offshore West Africa, said it earned C$1.04 per share on an adjusted basis. (1 US dollar = 1.0928 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Nia Williams and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)