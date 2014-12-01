FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNRL says clean-up of Alberta pipeline leak almost complete
December 1, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 3 years ago

CNRL says clean-up of Alberta pipeline leak almost complete

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Monday a clean-up is almost finished after one of its pipelines leaked about 337 barrels (60,000 litres) of crude oil into the muskeg, or bogland, in northern Alberta.

The leak was spotted on Nov. 27 when CNRL, Canada’s largest independent oil producer, identified a mechanical failure on the pipeline.

CNRL spokeswoman Julie Woo said in a statement most of the spilled crude was contained on land leased by the company although some of it ended up along the pipeline right of way, situated near Red Earth, about 350 kilometres north of Edmonton.

“Clean-up activities are well advanced with the majority of the work complete and we will continue to ensure that we mitigate and manage any environmental impact,” Woo said.

The Alberta Energy Regulator is investigating the cause of the incident and said there were no reports of any impact on wildlife.

CNRL is also under investigation by the AER for an ongoing bitumen emulsion leak at its Primrose oil sands site in northern Alberta, which was first reported in May 2013. A report into that investigation is due to be made public later this month. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
