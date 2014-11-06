FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Natural Resources profit falls 11 pct
November 6, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Canadian Natural Resources profit falls 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said its third-quarter profit fell 11 percent, hurt by lower crude oil and natural gas liquids netbacks in North America.

Net income fell to C$1.04 billion ($912.3 million), or 94 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$1.17 billion, or C$1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted profit from operations, which excludes most one-time items, fell 2.5 percent to C$984 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share.

1 US dollar = 1.1400 Canadian dollar Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Maju Samuel

