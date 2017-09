TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands Ltd’s board has evaluated the hostile takeover bid from rival Suncor Energy and is poised to reject the offer as too low on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, Suncor offered to buy Canadian Oil Sands for $4.3 billion. Canadian Oil Sands owns a large stake in Canada’s largest synthetic crude project, Syncrude, in northern Alberta. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)