FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Oil Sands adopts poison pill after Suncor's hostile bid
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian Oil Sands adopts poison pill after Suncor's hostile bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said it adopted a poison pill in response to Suncor Energy Inc’s hostile takeover bid.

“The board will consider Suncor’s unsolicited offer in both the current context and in light of the strong long-term potential of Canadian Oil Sands,” Chairman Donald Lowry said in a statement.

Suncor Energy made a hostile offer to buy Canadian Oil Sands on Monday, valuing it at about C$4.3 billion ($3.29 billion). (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.