FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Oil Sands profit falls on forex loss, lower oil prices
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian Oil Sands profit falls on forex loss, lower oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands Ltd , the largest shareholder in the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture, said on Thursday third-quarter profit fell by nearly two-thirds on foreign-exchange losses, lower commodity prices and higher expenses.

The company, which has a 37 percent stake in the Syncrude project, said net income was C$87 million ($77.8 million) or 18 Canadian cents per share, sharply down from C$246 million, or 51 Canadian cents, in the third quarter of 2013.

Its profit for the quarter was affected by a C$73 million loss on its U.S.-denominated debt as the Canadian dollar weakened. As well, it sold its crude for an average price of C$102.58 per barrel, down from C$112.55.

Sales volumes of Syncrude’s synthetic crude oil averaged 87,787 barrels per day, up 4.2 percent from 84,250 bpd in the year-prior quarter.

Operating costs were C$385 million, up from C$357 million in the year-earlier quarter, because of higher maintenance costs and increased natural gas prices.

The Syncrude project, which can produce 350,000 barrels per day, has a history of unplanned shutdowns caused by equipment malfunctions, particularly at its complex upgraders, which convert tar-like bitumen stripped from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.

The company said its C$3.9 billion Mildred Lake mine train replacement project at Syncrude is nearly complete and is now ready for commissioning.

Canadian Oil Sands’ cash flow, a measure of its ability to pay for new projects, fell 11 percent to C$302 million, or 62 Canadian cents, from C$340 million, or 70 Canadian cents.

The company also lowered its production target for 2014. It now expects to produce a total 97 million barrels of synthetic crude this year, down from its prior estimate of about 100 million barrels to reflect its year-to-date production performance. (1 US dollar = 1.1183 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.