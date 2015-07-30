FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Oil Sands posts quarterly loss
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian Oil Sands posts quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands Ltd reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by fall in crude oil prices and deferred tax expenses due to an increase in Alberta’s corporate tax rate.

The Calgary-based company reported a loss of C$128 million ($98.5 million), or 26 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30.

The company posted a profit of C$176 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

