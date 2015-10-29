FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Oil Sands has interest from rival offers to Suncor bid -CEO
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 9:17 PM / in 2 years

Canadian Oil Sands has interest from rival offers to Suncor bid -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands , the largest-interest owner in the Syncrude oil sands project, has not received any offers to rival Suncor Energy’s hostile takeover bid but is “getting interest”, chief executive Ryan Kubik said on Thursday.

Suncor, which has a 12 percent stake in the joint venture Syncrude mining and upgrading project, made a C$4.3 billion ($3.27 billion) offer this month for Canadian Oil Sands.

In a phone interview, Kubik said top shareholders have told him Suncor’s bid “substantially undervalues Canadian Oil Sands’ assets”. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.