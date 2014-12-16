FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Oil Sands expects lower Syncrude production
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Canadian Oil Sands expects lower Syncrude production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture, said it expects 2014 Syncrude production to be lower than its previous outlook due to outage in a sour water treater.

The company, which has a 37 percent stake in the Syncrude project, said it expects total production of about 94 million barrels this year. Canadian Oil Sands had earlier said it expected production of 95-100 million barrels in Syncrude.

The unit is expected to be repaired by the end of December, the company said.

The Syncrude project, which can produce 350,000 barrels per day, has a history of unplanned shutdowns caused by equipment malfunctions, particularly at its complex upgraders, which convert tar-like bitumen stripped from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
