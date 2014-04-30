FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syncrude coker outage to last about 30 days -Canadian Oil Sands
April 30, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Syncrude coker outage to last about 30 days -Canadian Oil Sands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 (Reuters) - An unplanned coker outage at the Syncrude oil sands project will last about 30 days, the chief executive of Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said on Wednesday, adding that there was potential for it to be extended.

Ryan Kubik, CEO of Canadian Oil Sands, which owns the largest stake in the Syncrude project in northern Alberta, said coker 8-1 could be shut down for more than 30 days because it will overlap with planned maintenance work on the site’s other coker, increasing the complexity of the operation.

Canadian Oil Sands said it was shutting coker 8-1 for valve leak repairs on April 24. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

