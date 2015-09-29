FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

COS says Syncrude on track to return to normal rates on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta is on track to return to normal rates of production by Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Canadian Oil Sands, the largest-interest owner in the joint venture, said on Tuesday.

Syncrude has been running at reduced rates since late August after a fire at the facility. In a press release in early September COS said the plant would ramp up to normal rates of production by the end of the month.

“Everything is progressing as per the plan outlined in the press release,” said COS spokeswoman Siren Fisekci.

She declined to give Syncrude’s current daily production rate.

There are seven partners in the Syncrude joint venture - Canadian Oil Sands, Imperial Oil Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil, CNOOC Ltd subsidiary Nexen, Sinopec and Suncor Energy. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Mike de Souza; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
