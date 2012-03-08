FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Canadian Energy Services profit up on drilling demand
#Earnings Season
March 8, 2012 / 10:38 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 2-Canadian Energy Services profit up on drilling demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds bullets, outlook)

* Q4 rev up 47 pct at C$138.8 mln

* To pay cash dividend of C$0.05/common share

* Drilling fluids segment experienced the most material gains

March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp’s quarterly profit rose more than 50 percent as the company benefited from its customers drilling more complex, deeper and longer horizontal wells in unconventional fields.

The company, which designs drilling fluid systems used by the oil and gas industry, will also pay a cash dividend of 5 Canadian cents a common share on April 13.

Canadian Energy Services however warned that weak natural gas prices may dampen the overall growth in the drilling market.

“Natural gas prices continue to remain weak, making the economics of drilling for dry natural gas very challenging,” the company said in a statement.

Canadian Energy Services’ main business comes from the drilling fluids segment which experienced the most material gains due to increased industry activity.

For the fourth quarter, the Calgary, Alberta-based company earned C$14.9 million, or 26 Canadian cents a share, up from C$9.4 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 47 percent to C$138.8 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$12.76 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

