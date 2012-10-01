FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian gold miner Crocodile Gold's CFO resigns
October 1, 2012

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s Crocodile Gold Corp said Chief Financial Officer Stephen Woodhead has resigned and will be replaced by Rob Dufour on an interim basis.

Dufour has been with Crocodile Gold since July as director, finance. Woodhead will support the company as a consultant during the transition period, Crocodile Gold said.

Crocodile Gold, which operates gold mines in the Northern Territory of Australia, said Woodhead resigned to spend time with his family in South Africa.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$158.93 million, closed at 39 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

