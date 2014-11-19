FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada regulator considers rerouting of stock-trade orders to U.S.- WSJ
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Canada regulator considers rerouting of stock-trade orders to U.S.- WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canadian regulators are investigating traders’ practice of circumventing domestic markets by sending stock orders to venues in United States in exchange for rebates, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The payments are legal in U.S and add up to hundreds of millions of dollars a year, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1usUDIw)

“But, in Canada, brokers are prohibited from paying them, and regulators there, including the Ontario Securities Commission, are exploring whether rule changes are needed to keep more trading within the country,” the Journal reported quoting Susan Greenglass, the commission’s director for market regulation.

The report further quoted Greenglass saying that The Ontario commission’s concern is about the longer-term impact on the Canadian market if order flow is sent to U.S. on a broad basis.

Moves by the brokerage arms of Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and others to route retail orders to the U.S. could threaten the effectiveness of Canada’s stock markets, the report said.

The banks were not immediately available for comment outside Canadian working hours.

TMX Group Ltd, the operator of Canada’s biggest stock exchange, said last month that it plans a “speed bump,” minimum order sizes and rebates for active flow on its smaller Alpha exchange. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee, Narottam Medhora and Sai Sachin R in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.