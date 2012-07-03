RPT-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-Stonecap cuts price targets on several Canadian miners

July 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Mining Industry: * Stonecap securities raises Argonaut Gold price target to C$9.50 from C$9.20; rating sector perform * Stonecap raises Aurcana Corp price target to C$1.30 from C$1.25; rating outperform * Stonecap cuts Great Panther Silver Ltd price target to C$2.30 from C$2.60; rating sector perform * Stonecap raises Goldgroup Mining Inc price target to C$1.05 from C$1; rating sector perform * Stonecap cuts Orvana Minerals Corp price target to C$2 from C$2.05; rating outperform * Stonecap cuts Rio Alto Mining Ltd price target to C$5.80 from C$6.10; rating outperform * Stonecap cuts Revett Minerals price target to C$7 from C$7.50; rating outperform * Stonecap cuts San Gold Corp price target to C$1.35 from C$1.40; rating sector perform * Stonecap cuts St Andrew Goldfields Ltd price target to C$0.60 from C$0.75; rating sector perform * Stonecap cuts SilverCrest Mines Inc price target to C$3.75 from $3.90; rating outperform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899