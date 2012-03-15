FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CN Rail sees solid first quarter, CFO says
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 6 years

CN Rail sees solid first quarter, CFO says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Last year’s first-quarter results hit by severe weather

* This year’s “numbers should be good,” CFO says

TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - First-quarter financial results at Canadian National Railway will be better than those of the year-before quarter, when operations were hit by severe winter conditions, the chief financial officer of the country’s biggest railroad said on Thursday.

“This year, winter did show up, but it was a lot less brutal than last year,” CFO Luc Jobin said via webcast from a JP Morgan aviation, transportation and defense conference in New York.

“We’re going to be (comparing) against a very tough first quarter last year, so the numbers should be good.”

The railroad, which has tracks across Canada and the United States, also continues to be buoyed by a recovering economy, he said.

“We’ll be showing some great productivity numbers and the business has been fairly good overall. So I think we’re looking at a solid quarter, there’s no question about it,” Jobin said.

For 2012, CN expects up to 10 percent growth in adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow of approximately C$875 million ($884 million), Jobin said, repeating previous forecasts. Offsetting those gains will be a pension benefit expense of about C$120 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.