BRIEF-CN Rail CEO says crude from western Canada; destined for Irving Oil
#Market News
January 8, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-CN Rail CEO says crude from western Canada; destined for Irving Oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co : * New Brunswick premier David Alward says impact of train derailment/fire on

environment appear “minimal” * CEO Claude Mongeau says 17 cars derailed, five carrying crude and four

carrying propane * CN Rail’s Mongeau says at this point “the issue is contained” * Emergency measures official says there are approximately 150 evacuees due to

train derailment * CN Rail CEO Mongeau says crude comes from western Canada; was destined for

Irving Oil refinery * CN official says there are “a few cars that we do see flames coming off of”;

CEO says “very controlled” burn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
