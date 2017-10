BRIEF-CN Railway provides outlook in presentation

April 22 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co : * Crude oil shipments at 60,000 carloads annualized-outlook presentation * Starting crude oil unit train shipments * Steady increase in U.S. housing market driving growth in lumber and panels * Intermodal markets - continued growth via west coast ports, new customers, larger vessels * Canadian grain shipments recovering from challenging Q1, U.S. grain impacted by crop conditions * Offshore and domestic potash demand remains strong * Sees robust petroleum coke shipments