CN Rail in tentative labor deal with Teamsters for train engineers
February 14, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

CN Rail in tentative labor deal with Teamsters for train engineers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian National Rail said on Saturday that it has reached a tentative labor agreement with the union representing its train engineers in Canada.

Canada’s largest railway said the deal with the Teamsters union, which covers about 1,800 locomotive engineers, will be put to a ratification vote by mid-April. CN Rail is still in talks with Unifor, the union that represents about 4,800 workers, including clerical employees and truck operators. (Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

