CORRECTED-Canadian Natural to buy some of Devon's Canadian natgas assets
February 19, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Canadian Natural to buy some of Devon's Canadian natgas assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency in paragraphs 1 to C$ from US$)

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy some of Devon Energy Corp’s liquids-rich natural gas assets in Canada for C$3.13 billion ($2.86 billion).

The deal excludes Devon’s Horn River assets in northern British Columbia and heavy oil properties in Alberta.

Before royalties, the properties being acquired produce the equivalent of about 383 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, 10,800 barrels per day (bpd) of light crude oil and 12,000 bpd of natural gas liquids. ($1 = 1.0972 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

