FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CNRL faces Alberta charges for poisonous release
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 9:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-CNRL faces Alberta charges for poisonous release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* 3 charges, with maximum penalty of C$1.5 mln

* Charges stem from May 2010 H2S release

* Court date set for July 11

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14 (Reuters) - The Alberta government said on Monday it has charged Canadian Natural Resources Ltd with releasing poisonous hydrogen sulfide gas from its Horizon oil sands plant two years ago and failing to report the incident.

The provincial environment ministry said Canadian Natural, the country’s biggest independent oil explorer, faces three counts related to the incident at the northern Alberta operation, each carrying a maximum penalty of C$500,000 ($499,000).

Officials at Canadian Natural were not immediately available for comment.

The company’s first court appearance is scheduled for July 11 in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.