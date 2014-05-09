FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Natural ponders spin off or sale of royalty income
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 3:45 PM / in 3 years

Canadian Natural ponders spin off or sale of royalty income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Friday it is considering spinning off or selling its stream of royalty income from its wholly owned lands in western Canada.

Steve Laut, the company’s president, said on a conference call that it will have between C$140 million ($128.9 million) and C$150 million, in pretax royalty revenue from third-party oil and gas production on its properties, including those recently acquired from Devon Energy Corp.

Laut said Canadian Natural is looking at selling the income stream directly or spinning it off into a separate company. He said the company will make a final decision later this year. ($1 = 1.0866 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.