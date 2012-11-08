FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Natural sees resolution soon of problems hitting shares
November 8, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian Natural sees resolution soon of problems hitting shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s shares are under pressure due to a series of issues, including weak heavy oil pricing and operational problems at its oil sands plant, and both should soon be resolved, vice-chairman John Langille said on Thursday.

Langille told analysts on a conference call that the company has no plans to split itself up as one way to boost the stock, as it believes having a diversified set of assets is best in the long term.

Shares in Canada’s largest independent oil producer were down about 4 percent on Thursday after weaker-than-expected financial results, adding to a 6 percent slip in the previous six months. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

