Synthetic oil discounts to linger- Canadian Oil Sands
November 30, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Synthetic oil discounts to linger- Canadian Oil Sands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands Ltd’s chief executive said on Friday he expects synthetic crude to keep selling at a discount to benchmark oil because of surging volumes of light crude from formations like the U.S. Bakken, which competes with the tar sands-derived supply.

CEO Marcel Coutu also said the trend of blending the synthetic with heavy bitumen so it can move to market in pipelines is continuing due to tight condensate supplies.

Canadian Oil Sands has a 37 percent stake in the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture, one of the country’s largest oil sands developments.

