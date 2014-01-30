FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Oil Sands Q4 profit down on higher expenses
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian Oil Sands Q4 profit down on higher expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest stakeholder in the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands project in northern Alberta, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit fell 12 percent on higher expenses and an increased foreign exchange loss.

The company, which has a 37 percent stake in Syncrude, said profit dropped to C$192 million ($171.74 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, from C$218 million, or 45 Canadian cents, in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 49 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.