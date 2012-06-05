FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific says Paul Haggis elected chairman
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 3:45 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific says Paul Haggis elected chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway said Paul Haggis has been elected chairman, three weeks after a bitter proxy battle with New York activist shareholder William Ackman led to top level resignations at Canada’s second-biggest railroad.

Last month, Chief Executive Fred Green and Chairman John Cleghorn both quit after a boardroom coup, a rarity in Canada’s conservative corporate culture.

Ackman, whose fund Pershing Square is Canadian Pacific’s largest shareholder with a 14 percent stake, had been campaigning since January to unseat Green, arguing that only new leadership could boost the railroad’s operating efficiency.

In February, Pershing had added Haggis, a well-respected Canadian businessman, to its slate of nominees to sit on Canadian Pacific’s board.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.