UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific says Paul Haggis elected chairman

June 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway said Paul Haggis has been elected chairman, three weeks after a bitter proxy battle with New York activist shareholder William Ackman led to top level resignations at Canada’s second-biggest railroad.

Last month, Chief Executive Fred Green and Chairman John Cleghorn both quit after a boardroom coup, a rarity in Canada’s conservative corporate culture.

Ackman, whose fund Pershing Square is Canadian Pacific’s largest shareholder with a 14 percent stake, had been campaigning since January to unseat Green, arguing that only new leadership could boost the railroad’s operating efficiency.

In February, Pershing had added Haggis, a well-respected Canadian businessman, to its slate of nominees to sit on Canadian Pacific’s board.