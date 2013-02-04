FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Pacific taps CN executive as its new COO
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian Pacific taps CN executive as its new COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway appointed Keith Creel to the post of president and chief operating officer, the company said on Monday.

Creel, a former protege of Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison, was previously executive vice president and chief operating officer at Canadian National Railway, the railroad that Harrison ran before he moved to CP.

It was widely expected that Harrison, who turned CN into North America’s most efficient railroad as CEO of the company, would seek to bring Creel to CP. Harrison took the reins at his former rival following a bruising proxy battle a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.