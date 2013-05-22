FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CP Railway reopens line, cleans up after oil spill
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

CP Railway reopens line, cleans up after oil spill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Wednesday it has repaired and reopened a rail line near Jansen, Saskatchewan, and continues to clean up after a derailment that spilled 575 barrels of crude oil on Tuesday.

CP, the country’s second-largest rail carrier, said the line reopened late Tuesday night following repairs and inspections. It said an investigation continues into the cause of the accident, the largest of three oil spills for the company in two months.

Five cars containing Western Canadian crude on an eastbound mixed-freight train derailed and one leaked oil, which was contained at the site, CP said.

The accident follows a CP derailment in western Minnesota that spilled 360 barrels of Canadian crude in late March.

Less than a week later, a 400-barrel spill occurred in a derailment in northern Ontario.

A boom in North American oil production has prompted a huge rise in shipment of crude by rail as output has outgrown the existing pipeline network.

The spill may again prompt concerns about the environmental risks of shipping crude on railways and raise questions about CP’s safety record as the company pushes hard to cut costs and boost efficiency under new executive leadership.

CP Chief Executive Officer Hunter Harrison blamed previous accidents on broken wheels and a broken rail and said the railway was investing in technology to prevent “avoidable” problems in the future.

CP shares were 1.5 percent higher at C$142.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trade on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.