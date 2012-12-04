FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CP Railway puts portion of DM&E track up for sale
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

CP Railway puts portion of DM&E track up for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway, Canada’s second-biggest rail carrier, said on Tuesday it is putting a 660-mile western portion of its Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad track up for sale.

CP, which will lay out a corporate turnaround plan to investors in New York on Thursday, said the line runs from Tracy, Maryland, west into South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming.

“This portion of the CP network would be an attractive and highly viable opportunity for a low-cost operator,” Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.