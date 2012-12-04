CP Railway puts portion of DM&E track up for sale

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway, Canada’s second-biggest rail carrier, said on Tuesday it is putting a 660-mile western portion of its Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad track up for sale.

CP, which will lay out a corporate turnaround plan to investors in New York on Thursday, said the line runs from Tracy, Maryland, west into South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming.

“This portion of the CP network would be an attractive and highly viable opportunity for a low-cost operator,” Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said in a statement.