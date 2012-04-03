FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 6 years

CP says some customers worried about Harrison as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - A number of Canadian Pacific Railway customers have expressed concerns about disruptions that would occur if Hunter Harrison was installed as its new chief executive, CP said on Tuesday.

However, CP, which is fighting off a plan by its biggest shareholder to replace its CEO with Harrison, said in a statement it is not including any “change-in-management” clauses in customer contracts.

Harrison is the former CEO of Canadian National Railway , CP’s biggest competitor. CP is Canada’s second biggest railroad.

