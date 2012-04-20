FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Pacific Railway quarterly profit jumps
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 20, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Canadian Pacific Railway quarterly profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 20 Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , which is fighting a proxy battle with its biggest shareholder, said on Friday that first-quarter profits more than quadrupled and that a key efficiency measure strengthened.

Canada’s second-biggest railway reported net income of C$142 million, or 82 Canadian cents a share. That compares with a profit of C$34 million, or 20 Canadian cents, in the same period of 2011.

Operating ratio, which measures operating costs as a percentage of revenue, improved to 80.1 percent from 90.6 percent in the year-earlier period. The lower the number, the more efficient the operation.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.