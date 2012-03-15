FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific, Unimin strike frack sand deal
March 15, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian Pacific, Unimin strike frack sand deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* CP exclusive rail service from new Unimin facility

* Facility to produce 2 mln tons/yr frack sand

March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway said on Thursday it will provide exclusive rail service to Unimin Corp to transport frack sand from a Wisconsin facility the industrial mineral producer expects to open in 2013.

The new facility in Tunnel City will produce two million tons of frack sand annually - used in the drilling industry in hydraulic fracturing - for markets in North Dakota, Texas, Colorado and elsewhere.

Financial terms of the multi-year deal with Unimin, a long-standing CP customer, were not disclosed.

Shale oil and gas producers uses frack sand in hydraulic rock fracturing, a drilling technique that involves the high-pressure injection of liquid underground. Frack sand is used to keep fractures open, allowing access to the oil or gas.

Canadian Pacific shares were up C$1.51, or 2 percent, at C$76.84 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon.

