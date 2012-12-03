FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CP Rail to take C$180 mln charge on Powder River Basin option
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

CP Rail to take C$180 mln charge on Powder River Basin option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway said it will take a pre-tax non-cash charge of about C$180 million ($181.2 million) in the fourth quarter on an option to extend its network to carry coal from the Powder River Basin in northeastern Wyoming and southeastern Montana.

Canada’s second-biggest railway said it plans to indefinitely defer the extension due to weakness in the thermal coal market.

CP acquired the option to build a 260-mile extension of its network into coal mines in the Powder River Basin when it bought Dakota Minnesota and Eastern railroad in 2007.

The purchase gave CP access to lucrative markets in the booming U.S. Midwest but it came at a steep price.

The company said on Monday components of the charge include the option, engineering design costs, land and capitalized interest.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$92.70 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.