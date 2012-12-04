FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CP Railway to cut 4,500 jobs, 1,700 by year-end
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

CP Railway to cut 4,500 jobs, 1,700 by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway, Canada’s second biggest rail carrier, said on Tuesday that it would cut 4,500 employee and contractor jobs by 2016, and expects to cut 1,700 of those by year end.

Under a plan to cut costs and improve the railway’s industry-laggard operating efficiency, new Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said the railway would also relocate its headquarters from downtown Calgary to its rail yard in the city, and consider the sale of surplus real estate.

The company will also review options for its Delaware and Hudson Railway Co line in the U.S. Northeast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.