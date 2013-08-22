FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CP Rail ordered to resume traffic interchange with MMA
August 22, 2013 / 5:14 PM / 4 years ago

CP Rail ordered to resume traffic interchange with MMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway has been ordered by regulators to immediately resume handing off customer rail cars to Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway (MMA), the company involved in last month’s Quebec rail disaster, CP Rail said on Thursday.

CP Rail Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said his company will comply with the order issued by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), but that it disagreed with it and will review its legal options. CP said it is concerned about MMA’s ability to transport dangerous goods safely.

Calgary-based CP stopped transfers of rail cars to and from MMA in response to the CTA’s withdrawal of MMA’s certificate of fitness last week. The government agency later reversed that order and allowed MMA to continue operations until Oct. 1.

MMA operated the tanker train that blew up in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic on July 6, killing 47 people. It was North America’s deadliest rail accident in two decades.

