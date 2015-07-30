FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Canadian Pacific says tentative six-year agreement reached with Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (July 29)
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Canadian Pacific says tentative six-year agreement reached with Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (July 29)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and third bullet in July 29 Brief to say agreement term is six years, not five years after company issued a clarification)

July 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : * Canadian Pacific and Brotherhood of Railway Carmen reach tentative deal * Says full details of the tentative agreement are being withheld pending ratification by the BRC membership * Tentative six-year agreement with Brotherhood of Railway Carmen * Source text for Eikon (1.usa.gov/1IuZCki) * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.