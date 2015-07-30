CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Canadian Pacific says tentative six-year agreement reached with Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (July 29)

(Corrects headline and third bullet in July 29 Brief to say agreement term is six years, not five years after company issued a clarification)

July 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : * Canadian Pacific and Brotherhood of Railway Carmen reach tentative deal * Says full details of the tentative agreement are being withheld pending ratification by the BRC membership * Tentative six-year agreement with Brotherhood of Railway Carmen