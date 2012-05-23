FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada Wheat Board sees shipment delays from CP strike
May 23, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Canada Wheat Board sees shipment delays from CP strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian Wheat Board, Western Canada’s grain marketing monopoly, said on Wednesday that the current strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd could delay at least 162,000 tonnes of grain shipments to buyers.

The delay means the CWB, which is operated by the Canadian government and which will lose its monopoly on Aug. 1, will incur penalties for failing to deliver grain to waiting vessels on time, Ward Weisensel, the CWB’s chief operating officer, said in an interview with Reuters.

