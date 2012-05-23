FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ottawa will intervene in CP Rail strike if needed
May 23, 2012

Ottawa will intervene in CP Rail strike if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian government warned on Wednesday it would introduce back-to-work legislation as early as next Monday if a strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd persists and harms the economy.

“I have already put on notice a bill to ensure that we are in the position to be able to introduce legislation if necessary,” Labor Minister Lisa Raitt said in Ottawa.

The speed of government intervention will depend on how the work stoppage, which began early Wednesday morning, affects industries such as autos, coal and potash, she said.

