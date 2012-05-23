FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CP Rail talks bogging down -Canada labor minister
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

CP Rail talks bogging down -Canada labor minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 23 (Reuters) - Talks between Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and the Teamsters union, which represents striking locomotive engineers and conductors, ran into difficulties on Wednesday afternoon, in part over the issue of pensions, Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said.

“This morning was fine. This afternoon things are bogging down - we’re coming up to the hard issues, things that need to be cleaned up, that need to be talked about. I‘m sensing a little bit of agitation at the table,” Raitt told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

She said the two sides were “far apart on the pension issue”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.