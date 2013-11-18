FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Solar says DIF Infrastructure will acquire its four utility-scale solar power plants
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Canadian Solar says DIF Infrastructure will acquire its four utility-scale solar power plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc : * Dif infrastructure to acquire four utility-scale solar power plants from

Canadian Solar * Unit has entered into a sales agreement whereby dif will acquire from

Canadian Solar four utility-scale solar power plants * Under agreement, 4 solar power plants are expected to start construction in

2013 and 2014, with commercial operation expected in 2014 * More than 400 jobs are expected to be created through the construction of

projects * Says about 190,000 Canadian Solar cs6x high-performance modules will be

installed in the 4 solar power plants * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
