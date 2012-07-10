FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Solar CEO sees new 700 MW factory as likely
July 10, 2012

Canadian Solar CEO sees new 700 MW factory as likely

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc Chief Executive Shawn Qu said on Tuesday he expected to make a decision soon on whether to build a new factory that could produce equipment with 700 megawatts of solar power capacity.

He said making the decision was tough at the moment, but added: “I think there’s a good chance we will make this move,” Qu said at the Intersolar conference in San Francisco.

Asked about the location, he said it was likely to be in China, and that a decision could be made within months.

