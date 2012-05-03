FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canadian Solar secures C$120 mln loan for Ontario projects
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Canadian Solar secures C$120 mln loan for Ontario projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc said Bank of China will provide the company with a C$120 million ($121.33 million) loan to help it build solar power projects in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province that provides big subsidies to clean energy.

Solar companies have found it difficult to raise money from banks as sales and margins have fallen. Chinese solar companies, however, have tapped into billions of dollars in credit lines that their banks provide.

Canadian Solar, which is based in Ontario but runs most of its operations in China, said last month that it would buy majority stake in 16 power projects for about C$185 million as part of its plan to concentrate on smaller utility-scale projects.

The loan from Bank of China, the country’s No. 3 lender by market value, will be used for projects expected to be built by 2014, Canadian Solar said in a statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.