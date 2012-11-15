FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Solar revenue falls on weak prices
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 5 years ago

Canadian Solar revenue falls on weak prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Solar products maker Canadian Solar Inc reported a 35 percent fall in third-quarter revenue due to a steep decline in prices of panels that convert sunlight into electricity.

Net loss slightly dipped to $43.7 million, or $1.01 per share, from $43.9 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the Guelph, Ontario-based company, most of whose manufacturing operations are in China, fell to $326 million.

The United States last week gave final approval to duties on billions of dollars of solar equipment imports from China, compounding problems for companies such as Canadian Solar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.